CUBA CITY, Wis. — Louis T. Banfield, 95, of Cuba City, died December 18, 2019.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, and on Monday, December 23, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Rose Cemetery, Cuba City. Complete arrangements are pending.