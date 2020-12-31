FARLEY, Iowa — Dorothy Mae Elgin, 88, of Farley, Iowa, formerly of Bankston, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Dorothy will be held from 10 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, masks are required. Anyone unable to attend can send a memorial to: Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Dorothy Mae Elgin family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
Mass of Christian burial for Dorothy will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Scott Boone officiating. Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Clements Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
Dorothy was born June 11, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Nick and Stella V. (Hess) Elgin. She graduated from St. Clements High School. She was a member of St. Clements Parish in Bankston, Iowa.
Dorothy was a compassionate and caring person who prided herself in helping others, especially taking care of her mom for so many years. With being the second oldest of 15 children, Dorothy did a lot of the cooking and caring for her younger siblings, and not to mention helping out with her nieces and nephews throughout the years. She has also shared many of her recipes with family and we will be forever grateful to her for that.
Dorothy enjoyed being with family and friends, especially playing cards with her sisters, nieces, and friends. She also enjoyed going out for supper. One of her favorite places to venture to was Bluff Lake for fish. Dorothy’s witty comments will be with us forever. Even in her final hours with us, she still continued to use one of her favorite sayings, “You are so good looking!” Dorothy was one of a kind and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by six sisters, Rosemary Kruse, of Bankston, IA, Lou Ann Deutmeyer, of Dyersville, IA, Sharon Ludwig, of Dyersville, IA, Betty (Dave) Ludwig, of Worthington, IA, Linda Elgin, of Dubuque, IA, and Madonna (Dan) Gibbs, of Farley, IA; three brothers; Robert (Gladys) Elgin, of Peosta, IA, Willis (Dorothy) Elgin, of Delhi, IA, and Marvin Elgin, of Bankston, IA; brother-in-law, Vince Ehrlich, of Dubuque, IA; sister-in-law, Mae Elgin, of Dyersville, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Grace (Larry) Davis, Diane Ehrlich, and Darlene (Ralph) Kramer; two brothers, James (Theresa) Elgin and Donald F. Elgin; brothers-in-law, Dan Kruse, Bill Deutmeyer, and Thomas Ludwig; one niece, Colleen Deutmeyer; and two nephews, Kerry Kruse and Jim Davis.
The family would like to thank MercyOne and Hawkeye Care Center for all the care they provided to Dorothy.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com