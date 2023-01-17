ROUND ROCK, Tex. — Known by her warm, loving smile, Terry Lee (Sanderson) Routley was a person who could make friends with a bear. Anyone Terry met never remained a stranger. Terry Routley left this world early Wednesday morning on December 7, 2022. The world feels empty without her presence and the joy that she exuded. But Terry left a legacy of loving many and sharing the love of God with them.
Terry was born to Gordon Sanderson and Rebecca (Curd) Sanderson on January 17, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan. Both parents preceded her in death. Terry is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lowell Routley. Terry is also survived by her sister Sue Rucks (Don), daughters Ramona Routley and Paula Headley, son in law, Dan and four grandchildren: Lydia, Micah, Noah, and Josiah, and dearly loved nieces and nephews. Terry met Lowell at Greenville University, in Greenville, Illinois. Terry earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. Terry taught for four years before the birth of her first daughter, Ramona. After staying home to raise her daughters, Terry enjoyed working at William C. Brown Publishing, later McGraw Hill then Carlisle Publishing, as a Project Editor of college textbooks. As Dubuque-based publishing changed, Terry moved to banking as an employee of American Trust Bank. Once again Terry had a work environment where her caring smile eased a customer’s stress. Terry retired in 2016 and moved to Austin, Texas. “Nena,” as the grandkids called her, loved the move to Texas in 2016 so she could attend all their sports events and cheer them on. Cheering on her grandkids in whatever sport they were playing, was the one time when soft spoken Terry would scream at the top of her lungs. Terry also loved Texas because it was warm compared to Iowa. On a family visit to Disney World with the four grandchildren; Lydia, Micah, Noah, and Josiah; Terry reluctantly rode with all the family on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. At the ride’s end, Josiah and Terry recited a mantra that has lasted over these past ten years: “No More Roller Coasters.” However, Terry’s health journey of the past six months was an unchosen roller coaster ride that finally ended for Terry on December 7, 2022. Terry showed her loving nature and strong Core values in raising her two daughters, Ramona and Paula. Both daughters reflect Terry’s loving and joyful nature. When Terry went Home to be with the Lord on December 7 th at 2:40 AM. Ramona, Paula, Dan and Lowell took a few moments to reflect on Terry’s struggle of the last six months. The family held a praise and worship time thanking Terry’s Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ramona and Paula sang “In His Time.” Lowell hugged his daughters and prayed expressing gratitude for God’s gift of beautiful Terry as his life partner of 55 years. The family thanked God for taking her Home to be with Him, relieving Terry of her physical suffering. While the family choked on their tears, those were quickly replaced with joy knowing Terry is free from her physical suffering.
