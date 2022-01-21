POTOSI, Wis. — Gary A. “Bear” Kaiser, age 77, of Potosi, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, doing what he loved, fishing. He was born on June 17, 1944, in Cuba City, the son of Eugene and Agnes (Gerhards) Kaiser. Gary graduated from Potosi High School. He was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement. Gary served his country in the United States Army Reserves, being activated for the Berlin Airlift in 1963. He was honorably discharged in 1968. In 2007, Gary married Sandra J. Maas in Jo Davies County, IL. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2021. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, telling tales, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his three children: Kurt (Julie) Kaiser, Lodi; Rene (Steve) Salerno, Verona; Scott Kaiser, Pardeeville; four grandchildren: Jack, Kyra, Nick, and Abby; his siblings: Marvin (Marlene) Kaiser, Dubuque, IA; Don (JoAnn) Kaiser, Cedar Rapids, IA; Tom (friend, Vickie) Kaiser, Dubuque, IA; Mary Jane Lynch, Prairie du Sac; Pat (Doug) Moran, Dubuque, IA; his step-children: Vickie (Gary) Scharpf, Galena, IL; Johnny Werner, East Dubuque, IL; Roger Werner, Frisco, CO; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Sandra, Gary was preceded in death by his siblings: Mary Kaiser, Norma Jean Kruser, and Roger Lynch.
Per Gary’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.