Gary L. Muntz, 78, of Dubuque, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at Ennoble Manor after a courageous 13-year battle with prostate cancer. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Tuesday, December 27, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation will also be from 9:15 to 10:15 am Wednesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where military rites will be accorded.
Gary was born August 6, 1944 in Dubuque, son of Lowell and Betty (Burris) Muntz.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and the University of Dubuque. He also attended NICC. Gary served in the US Army during the Viet Nam War.
On July 29, 1972, Gary married Andrea Gordon at Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque.
He worked at Standard Oil Credit Card, Louis Systems Security, in the office at the Dubuque Packing Company, as a materials handler for John Deere, and at Swiss Colony.
Gary enjoyed sports and music, and had an unbelievable wealth of knowledge on both subjects.
He was a lifelong Dodgers fan and was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Gary was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Muntz of Dubuque; two children, Greg and Rachel Muntz, both of Dubuque; a brother, James (Charlene) Muntz and nieces nephews and many cousins.
A Gary Muntz Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque and Drs. Mark Hermann, Thomas Schreiber and Alex Horchak for their wonderful care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.