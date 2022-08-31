Dolores Mae “Dee” Owsley, 93, of Stonehill Health Center, passed away on August 27, 2022, at Stonehill.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.