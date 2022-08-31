Dolores Mae “Dee” Owsley, 93, of Stonehill Health Center, passed away on August 27, 2022, at Stonehill.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family.
Dolores was born September 9, 1928, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, the daughter of Alois and Marie (Voelker) Didesch. She married Leonard J. Owsley on September 21, 1965 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They shared 55 happy years together until his passing on September 9, 2020.
Dolores graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic grammar school, and the former Immaculate Conception Academy. She then attended Clarke College where she earned her certificate in Library Science. She was employed at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library for 20 years.
Dolores loved gardening, golfing, boating, cross word puzzles, and books. She was an avid reader who enjoyed mysteries and historical novels. She collected unusual paper weights from around the world and loved spending time with her friends. Dolores was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for many years and also Project Concern. She was chairperson for the I.C.A. Alumnae Class of 1946 for over 35 years.
Dolores is survived by her sister in-law Gladys Didesch, of Dubuque, a niece Debra (Glen) Schumock of Geneva, IL, their three children Collin of New Haven, CT, Grant of Baltimore, MD, and Ava of Champaign, IL; and her nephew Alan (Laurie) Didesch of Northbrook IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leonard; her brother Al Didesch, and her sister Wilma Didesch.
The family would like to thank the staff of Stonehill especially the 3rd floor and to Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care and kindness they extended to Dee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dubuque Humane Society or Hospice of Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.