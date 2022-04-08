MONTICELLO, Iowa — Donna J. Ironside, 89, of Monticello, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello.

