STUART, Iowa — William D. Tracy, 86, of Stuart, formerly of Clive, passed away September 30, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Historic Saints' Center in Stuart. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. today at the Historic All Saints' Center. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Casey, with a luncheon to follow at the Casey Community Building. Memorial contributions may be made to the William Tracy Charitable Fund and may be sent to Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, Iowa 50250.
Bill was born March 22, 1934, in Stuart, to Dayton V. and Margaret A. (Hughes) Tracy. He grew up in Casey and attended Casey High School where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. On January 26, 1951, Bill was united in marriage to Betty Jean Mains, also of Casey. Together they became the proud parents of four children, William Craig, Brian, Denise and Tom. They lived in Adair County for a period of years in northeast Iowa, and later returned to Greenfield. Bill was the managing partner in Iowa Walnut Company which was part of Kling Furnier Werk in Germany, supplying native veneer logs throughout the world. Bill later led, as president, the development and formation of Timber Export Products, Inc., in Altenburg, Missouri, and Tracy Export, Inc., in Dubuque, Iowa. Throughout his life, Bill and Betty enjoyed many international business trips. Bill’s passion in life was his family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed being involved in the operation of his farm and cattle herd with his family. He played bridge with a local club, boated and enjoyed dancing in his younger years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dayton and Margaret; his beloved wife, Betty in 2012; two sisters and their husbands, Marcella (Earl) Gray and Marilyn (Elmer) Jones; and two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Dick (Janet), (Vina) Mains and Don (Virginia) Kading.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved children, William Craig (Kay) Tracy, of Bellevue, Iowa, Brian (Debra) Tracy, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Denise (Stanley) Herrick, of Greenfield, Iowa, and Tom (Cary) Tracy, of Rochester, New York; grandchildren, Clinton (Carissa) Tracy, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Lauren Tracy, of St. Louis, Missouri; Mathew (Marcene) Tracy, of Bellevue, Iowa, Michael (Sarah) Tracy, of Dubuque, Iowa, Allysen (Peter) Bonifas, of Bellevue, Iowa; William (Shelby) Herrick, of Menlo, Iowa, Suzanne (Shane) Boyd, of Temecula, California, Joseph (Molly) Herrick, of Greenfield, Iowa, Jenny Herrick, of Greenfield; Mariel (John) Courain, of Rochester, New York, Tyler (Shannon) Tracy, of Morristown, New Jersey, and Jillian (Jakob) Christerson, of Atlanta, Georgia; 27 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Glen (Roma) Bassett, of Clive; many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.