CASCADE, Iowa — Donald J. Knapp, 90, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Don will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Don was born on March 20, 1932, in Monticello, Iowa, son of Hillard and Eleanor (Simmons) Knapp. He graduated from St. Martin’s High School, 1950, received his associate degree in police science and corrections from Kirkwood Community College and later attended the University of Iowa. Don was united in marriage to Janice L. Freese on August 8, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, Iowa.
Don went on to work in corrections for Twenty-six years. He served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1981 to 1993, as a Democrat, and as Chair of Appropriations Subcommittee, Agriculture/Land Stewardship and Natural Resources, 71st and 72nd General Assemblies.
He was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. He was also a member and Past Grand Knight of the Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930, and Past officer of the Jaycees, Boy Scout leader, and former justice of the peace.
Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janice Knapp of Cascade; seven children: Lu Oldaker of Coggon, Gregory (Joyce) Knapp, Martin (Julie) Knapp both of Cascade, Walter Knapp of Dubuque, Linda (Alan) Reiter of Monmouth, Lydia (Mark) Streif of Bernard, and Nicholas (Kim Clark) Knapp of Mt. Prospect, IL; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one sister, Nancy (Dick) Hess of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Brad Knapp; one daughter, Martha Knapp; two sisters, Mary Ann Oshea, and Margaret Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Smith, Jean (John Hines) (Clarence) Hosford, Joyce (Paul) Gassmann, and Duane (Jeanette) Freese.
