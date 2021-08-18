Beverly R. Holz, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away after a courageous four-year long battle with cancer on Sunday, August 15, 2021 surrounded by her family in the home she built with her husband, David.
Visitation for Beverly will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home at 894 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9:00 a.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
Services for Beverly will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating, followed by the burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.
Bev was born January 24, 1955 in Monticello, Iowa, the daughter of Reynold and Alberta (Kelchen) Soppe. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Farley, Iowa. On July 21, 1984 she was united in marriage to David Holz at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. She was employed with the U.S. Postal Service until she retired. She then worked in the bakery at Sam’s Club in Dubuque, Iowa. Bev was passionate about baking and her family, and is remembered by many as a tireless worker and selfless friend and loved one.
She is a member of St. Joseph’s the Worker Parish in Dubuque, Iowa.
Bev is survived by her husband, David Holz of Dubuque; two sons, Jamie (Reema) Holz of Mokena, IL and Daniel (Elizabeth) Holz of Des Moines; her siblings, Louis Soppe of Monticello, Leo (Donna) Soppe of Cascade, Connie (George) Helle of Anamosa, Diane (Al) Nerney of Oxford Junction, Carol Oberbroeckling of Farley, Deborah Steger of Dyersville; and sisters-in-law, Erma Soppe of Cascade, and Doris Soppe of Dyersville.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Andrew and Loras Soppe; brothers-in-law, Bill Oberbroeckling and John Steger; and sister-in-law Jeri Soppe.
Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Beverly R. Holz family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.