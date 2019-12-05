HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Marilyn J. Melerski, 78, of Hazel Green, Wis., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Epione Pavilion Nursing Home in Cuba City, Wis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Benton, Wis., with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in United Methodist Church Cemetery in Benton. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.
Marilyn was born on February 18, 1941, to Roy and Charlotte (Evanson) Beggs in Harvey, Ill. She married Irving Melerski in Chicago, Ill. Marilyn enjoyed music, old decent movies, flowers, was a Fox News junkie, die-hard Republican and most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marilyn is survived by two sons, Michael (Ginnie) Gushulak, of Hazel Green, and Gary Gushulak, of Kenosha, Wis.; a daughter, Tracy (Russell) Anglemire, of Chicago; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlene Penman, of St. Charles, Ill.; along with nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irving Melerski; a son, Richard Gushulak; and a brother-in-law, Patrick Penman.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Marilyn J. Melerski Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.