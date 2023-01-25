GALENA, Ill. — Betty A. Casanova, age 83, of Galena, Illinois, passed away at 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Galena Nursing Home. To honor Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Betty was born on August 18, 1939, in Galena, Illinois, daughter of Robert and Clara (Schmid) Blum.
Betty attended school in Galena where she graduated from Galena High School. She started working for the family business, Blum Bottling Works, when she was young. She was married to William Davis and they had a son together before deciding to go their separate ways. She later married Joseph Casanova on July 23, 1997, in Dubuque. They spent 9 wonderful years together until Joe sadly passed away on July 31, 2006. Betty was employed with Eaton Controls in Hanover, Illinois and later went to work with Palace Campgrounds for 20 years. She also worked and volunteered her time with the Jo Daviess County Workshop. Betty will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her son, Eric Davis, Galena, IL; and her sister, Marie (Robert) Nelson, Rockford, IL.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Casanova; and a brother, Charles Blum.
Betty’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Galena Nursing Home and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the wonderful care they provided for Betty.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Betty’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Betty Casanova Family.
