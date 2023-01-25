GALENA, Ill. — Betty A. Casanova, age 83, of Galena, Illinois, passed away at 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Galena Nursing Home. To honor Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Betty was born on August 18, 1939, in Galena, Illinois, daughter of Robert and Clara (Schmid) Blum.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.