Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Charles A. Anthony, Belmont, Wis. — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. today, the Belmont Cemetery.
Alphonse H. Boge Jr., Dubuque — Graveside service: 1 p.m. today,
St. Boniface Cemetery,
New Vienna, Iowa. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
William J. Collins, Dubuque — Visitation:
9 to 11 a.m. Saturday,
June 6, St. Joseph’s Key West Church.
Mary Lou Cook, Galena, Ill. — Commital service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Robert C. Engelken, New Vienna, Iowa — Final prayers: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Grant, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Douglas A. Nodolf, Belmont, Wis. — Memorial graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday,
June 6, Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday
at the cemetery.
John C. Meyer, Garnavillo, Iowa — Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Garnavillo Community Cemetery.
Margaret E. Schauff, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis.
Irene Steele, Waukon, Iowa — Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lutgarda D. Tunque, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Diane D. Weis, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6,
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Dennis R. Whalen, Vinton, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.