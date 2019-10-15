SPOONER, Wis. — Cheryl L. “Sherry” Schurman, 67, of Spooner, Wis., formerly of Lancaster, Wis., died October 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com