BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Mary Ann Baker, age 90, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 11, 1930, in Glen Haven, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Freda (Hampton) Vogt.
Mary Ann graduated from Bloomington High School. On November 9, 1964, she married Robert P. Baker. She was employed as the Secretary and Bookkeeper at Tri-County Structures in Bloomington for over forty years.
Mary Ann enjoyed playing cards with her friends and would host card parties in her home. She loved spending time with her family and playing cards with them too. It was especially fun for Mary Ann when she would win. She loved watching all the Wisconsin ball games.
Surviving are her children, Debbie (Nelson) Ross, Duane (Christine) Gengler, Doreen (Jim) Hoffman, Dee (Dale) Sambdman, and Denise Shepherd; 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; four brothers: John (Darlene) Vogt, James Vogt, Jerry (Marleen) Vogt, Joseph Vogt; a sister-in-law, Dolores Kremer; very special grandson, Nicholas Felder; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Robert, Mary Ann was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Durrah; a special son-in-law, John Felder; a grandson, Chad Sprague; a brother-in-law, John Kremer; and a sister, Patricia Vogt Kreiser.
In keeping with Mary Ann’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Family and friends may call on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington. Burial will follow in the Bloomington Cemetery, Bloomington. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
