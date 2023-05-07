Kay E. Auderer, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3:45 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Elizabeth R. Bartle, Friendship, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 8, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Lowell L. Creger, Baldwin, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Natasha A. Fisher, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jean M. Hartzell, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, United Methodist Church, Benton. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dora K. Hefner, McGregor, Iowa — Rosary service: 3:30 to 4 p.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at the church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Vada J. Morhardt, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kathleen D. Rockzien, Anamosa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Harvey J. Spoerl, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth.
