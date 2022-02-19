MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Thomas “Tom” Michael Halverson, 74, of Middleburg, FL passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. Thomas was born July 12, 1947 in Dubuque, Iowa to the late Ernest and Esther Halverson. He spent most of his life in Dubuque and moved to Clay County six years ago. Thomas was a 1965 graduate of Wahlert High School and eventually embarked on his 43-year career at Crescent Electric Supply Company. He was very active in Toastmasters Club #3588 in Dubuque for over 30 years. Thomas loved music and always had music playing. He enjoyed bowling in his league for many years, playing golf, as well as watching political talk shows. The role of uncle was very special to Thomas, and he loved his many nieces and nephews.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Esther Halverson; one brother, Michael Halverson; two sisters, Joan Tressel and Catherine Hutton; as well as his brother-in-law, Paul Tressel. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Jenkins Halverson; two daughters, Kristin Skaggs (Tracy) and Karen Otto (David); one son, Keith Halverson; one brother, James Halverson (Charlotte); one sister, Mary Halverson; brother-in-law, Michael Hutton; five grandchildren, Thierno, Hadja, Mariama, Kaitlyn, and Luke; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Thomas’ memory to the music ministry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 7190 Highway 17 South, Fleming Island, FL 32003 or Community Hospice, https://www.communityhospice.com/give/.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com.