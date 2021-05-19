Patricia J. Hurley Telegraph Herald May 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GURNEE, Ill. — Patricia J. Hurley, of Gurnee and formerly of Potosi, Wis., died on Oct. 22, 2020.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, Wis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Potosi-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today