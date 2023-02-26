Linda J. Johns, 63, of Dubuque died Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 am Saturday, March 4, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am.
Linda was born March 5, 1959, in Dubuque, daughter of Merle and Wanda (Patrum) Sefzik.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1977. After graduation she worked as an Executive Assistant for a local trucking company.
In early adulthood Linda suffered from a subdural hematoma. Against all odds, Linda survived and with the help of her loving parents she worked for many years through the Jo Davis County Workshop and ARC. Linda’s determination granted her the bonus years to watch her sons grow up, see them marry and spend priceless time with her grandchildren.
Linda was fun, outgoing, quick-witted and earned the respect of others everywhere she went. She was known for her strong-willed personality which kept everyone on their toes. In the sun was her favorite place to be.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Robyn) Johns and their children Parker and Emery of Dubuque and Andrew “A.J.” (Jillian) Johns of Leawood, Kansas; a sister, Beverly Jo Folkers of Des Moines, and a niece, Cari Lindgren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation for the countless caregivers throughout Linda’s life.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Area Residential Care of Dubuque and Sisters of the Presentation of Dubuque who were supporters of Linda throughout her life.
