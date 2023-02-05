FOOTVILLE, Wis. — Sister Catherine Thomas Dwyer, OP died at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, Wis. on Jan. 27, 2023. Her funeral services will be at Sinsinawa on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and at 10:30 a.m. Feb 7. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Denise Joan was born to Michael and Kathryn (Riley) Dwyer on Oct. 31, 1934, in LaCrosse, Wis. She was the 12th and last child of the Dwyers . Over the course of 20 years this family of Irish heritage welcomed Veronica (Sister Mary Dominicana, OP), Mary, Kathleen, James, (Rev Cormac, SDS,) Zita, Margaret, William, Therese, John, Patricia, Terry, and Denise. With the death of Sister Catherine Thomas that lively generation has completed their journey on this earth. Catherine Thomas is survived by many nieces, nephews and her Dominican family. Catherine loved her family. Imagine the laughter and reunions and storytelling (with blarney) that now unfolds. After profession in 1954 and until 2002, Sister Catherine Thomas was engaged in educational ministries in the following states: Maryland, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Minnesota and Montana. She was a good teacher. She then served the Archdiocese of Minneapolis-St. Paul as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2006. Catherine brought her humor and presence to Sinsinawa in 2016 and then Footville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.