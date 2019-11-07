EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Thomas Joseph Motsch, 57, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on November 4, 2019, at Ennoble Manor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, with Fr. Gregory Bahl officiating. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque is assisting the family.
Tom was born on December 29, 1961, in Dubuque, the son of Fred Motsch and Marie (Welter) Motsch Paulsen. He graduated from Senior High School and worked as a printing press operator for 30-plus years. He worked for Regency Thermographers, Flexsteel Industries and Welu Printing. He was a member of St. Raphael’s Cathedral and former member of the Steel Workers Union.
On September 17, 1988, he married Marcia Moore at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. His passion was his wife and children and his loyal protector “Maggie” the family dog. Tom enjoyed family gatherings, and there were many, which included lots of fun and food. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco 49ers.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Marcia; his daughter, Shea Motsch; two sons, Carter and Michael Motsch; his siblings, Dennis (Tina) Motsch, Chris (Merlin) Sadler and Mark (Sandra) Motsch; his father and mother-in-law, Rich and Pat Moore; many sisters and brothers-in-law; along with his nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kelley Motsch Marshall.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gorrepati and the staff at Ennoble Manor for all your compassion, care and comfort. Tom loved you all.