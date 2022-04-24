MCHENRY, Ill. — Harriet (Heather) Marie Snyder 85, of McHenry, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Holy Saturday, (April 16, 2022). As we mourn the loss of this amazing woman, we also celebrate her life, knowing she is now rejoicing and singing in God’s heavenly choir.
She was born (the 5th of 10 children) to the late Harry and Lillian (Hufnagel) Abing, on March 12, 1937, in Potosi, Wisconsin. The family lived initially on the “Abing Lane” farm, but eventually moved to what she referred to as the “Rock House” farm near Platteville. She attended freshman year at St. Andrew’s Catholic High School in Tennyson, later transferring to Platteville High and graduating in 1954. She met her future husband, a student teacher, while attending high school; although they did not begin courting until after she graduated. She married in 1956 the wonderful man who wrote her “letters in green ink” nearly every day while courting: Richard (Pete) George Snyder.
They initially lived in Stockton, IL, until Pete began attending Northern Illinois University in DeKalb to earn his master’s degree. In nearby Waterman, the first three of their ten children were born, with the fourth and the fifth child being born after they returned to the Stockton countryside. They eventually moved to McHenry, IL, where the remaining five children were born. Overall, Heather lived in McHenry for nearly 60 years!
Heather touched the lives of countless people with her kind heart, her sense of humor, and her after midnight emails. She spread love and cheer wherever she went. Over the years, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, initiated the choir’s birthday club, was a member of both the “Sassy Seniors” (singing group), and the church choir. She was especially thrilled to become part of the Cursillo movement that is designed to deepen a person’s spiritual life — although most of her friends and family can attest to the impressive depth of her faith during her life. There is no doubt that Heather will continue to positively impact others because of how she lived her daily life.
Heather was predeceased by her loving husband in 1995, and by her beloved son, Paul Joseph Snyder (1964-2012). Paul married Dawn Roessler in 1990, and together they brought four fantastic children into the world. Heather is survived by her other nine children, including: Lee (Teryl Ann Rosch) Snyder, Mark (Janet Schexnayder) Snyder, Ann (Bret) Johnson, Ruth Snyder, Judy (Mike Harmata) Snyder, John Snyder, Carol (Mike Schwamberger) Snyder, Brian Snyder, and Greg (Jennifer) Snyder. Heather was very grateful to know that her children had excellent partners. She was also immensely proud of her children’s accomplishments and was always joy-filled as she followed the day-to-day adventures of her wonderful seventeen grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Heather is also survived by two sisters, Rosalyn Hartung, Karin (Steve) Peacock; and by three brothers, Carl (Beth) Abing, Al (Jan) Abing and Mike (Kim) Abing. She was predeceased by her mother Lillian Abing, her father Harry Abing, by her sister Patricia, her brother David, her sister Mary (and Joe) Friederick, her brother Vincent (Marilyn) Abing, and her brother-in-law Paul Hartung. On the Snyder side, she was predeceased by her father-in-law Peter, mother-in law Mathilda, and her husband’s siblings including: Mabel (Arnold) Bussan, Alverna (Ralph) Segert, Marian (Sam) Davis, Emmett (Jeanette), Delphine (James Sheehan, Donald Fischer), as well as Sister Roslyn Snyder, OP—of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.
The viewing ceremony (wake) will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at the McHenry Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL. The funeral will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, beginning with visitation at 9:00 am followed by mass at 10:00 am, at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd, McHenry, in the Remembrance Room. Lunch will immediately follow the mass. The inurnment of ashes shall be conducted Saturday, April 30, at Holy Apostles at 10:00 am at the columbarium. The family requests that people consider donations to support the Holy Apostles Parish, in lieu of sending flowers.