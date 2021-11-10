Ronald J. Ruden, 81, of Dubuque, IA passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 6, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, WI with Fr. Bernie Rott officiating. Visitation will be held at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center on Thursday, November 11th, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and after 10:00 a.m. Friday. Private burial will be in the church cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Ronald was born August 29, 1940, the son of Clarence and Sylveria (Sabers) Ruden. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kay Schmitt on September 9, 1961. They had just celebrated 60 years of marriage this year.
Ronald graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1958 and went on to Barber College in Cedar Rapids. He barbered at Links Barber Shop in Dubuque, Iowa for 6 years.
He found his calling in the car business and worked at many dealerships. His final establishment was Quality Motors in Benton, WI. Where he made many friends.
Ron enjoyed playing softball and bowling in leagues. He also enjoyed playing golf and Euchre with his friends. Many mornings were spent eating breakfast at various restaurants with friends. He sure loved his breakfast!
Ronald was an avid sports fan. He loved to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and especially the Chicago Cubs.
Ron and Mary Kay loved traveling to many different places. Hawaii, Europe, Niagra Falls and all the National parks in the United States.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; three children, Cindy (Steve) Westhoff of Aplington, Iowa, Jana (Kevin) Wangard of Eagle, WI, Amy (Jason) Farrey of Hazel Green, WI. Grandchildren, Zach (Danielle Poore) Westhoff, Maddie (Levi) Jasper, Alexis Wangard, Nolan Farrey and Nevada Farrey. One great grandchild, Kayden Jasper. Sisters Ruthie (Sally Kessmann) Burrows and Linda (Bob) Schneider; brother Gary (Pat Kiernan) Ruden and sister-in-law Sheri Ruden.
He is preceded by his parents, Clarence (CJ) and Sylveria Ruden; his brother Don Ruden and many special friends, aunts and uncles.