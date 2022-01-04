PEOSTA, Iowa — James F. Osweiler, 67, of Peosta, died on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Joseph Key West Church.

