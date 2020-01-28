POTOSI, Wis. — Donald J. Ames and Cleone E. (Hall) Ames, ages 80 and 79, of Potosi, passed away within hours of each other surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, a true testament of their love and devotion to each other after being married for 62 years.
A Celebration of their lives will be held on February 1, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Potosi Saloon and The Place Next Door, in Potosi, Wisconsin. Private family burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Donald was born on November 7, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Bert A. and Gertrude (Fecht) Ames. He graduated from Franklin High School, now Potosi High School, in 1957. Cleone was born on March 27, 1940, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the daughter of Guerdon W. and Gila (Marcue) Hall. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1957. Here their love story began, Don and Cleone were married on August 16, 1958.
Don began working at the Dubuque Packing Company at the age of 17, where he worked for several years before going to work at the Potosi Brewery and Medical Associates. While raising their family, Cleone was a stay-at-home mom until the kids were off to school, after which, she worked as a waitress at the Dugout. She then worked at Advanced Transformer until she went to school to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and began working at Orchard Manor and ended her working career at Kunkels. Don and Cleone both enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and camping; they were happiest when they were able to do those things together. Don also enjoyed throwing horseshoes and visiting with family and friends while singing and playing guitar.
Don and Cleone’s legacy will live on with their surviving six children, Dick (Joy Leu) Ames, Rhonda Ames, Roxy (David) Kerkenbush, Steve (Janet Melssen) Ames, Sherri (Dan) Yutzy and Brad (Terrie) Clark-Ames; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; Don’s brother, Roger (Rita Harrison) Ames; Cleone’s sisters, Cleobelle (John) Friedrich and Glennice Spease; brother, Kevin (Bernie) Hall; sister-in-law, Karen Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents; Don’s brothers, Gernert and Udell Ames; Cleone’s brothers, Graydon and Edward Hall; sister-in-law, Delores “Toddy”(Russell) Ames; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Vocke) Ames; brother-in-law, Mervin “Butch” Spease; sister-in-law, Pat (Erickson) Hall; and granddaughter, Jennifer Zink.
The family would like to extend a very special Thank You to the staff at Medical Associates Oncology Dept., especially, Dr. Kukla and his nurse Jenny, Dr. Janes and Dr. White, Grant County Hospice, the Potosi Rescue Squad, and the staff at Orchard Manor for each and every ones wonderful care given to their parents during this time. The family would also like to honor and thank Janice Blindert for the in-home care she gave; all of the neighbors, family, and friends, for all their love and friendship, especially, Roger and Rita Ames and Arlyn and DeeDee Weber, for all of the delicious food provided.