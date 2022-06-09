CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Ruth Ann Volesky, age 102, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday June 3, 2022 at the Woodlands at Meth Wick Community where she had resided for the past 12 years. Ruth Ann was born on December 1, 1919 along with her twin brother Albert in Cascade, Iowa, to George and Rose Bisenius Hostert. She grew up on the family farm in Cascade. She received her education in the Cascade schools and later earned a teaching certificate. She taught all 8 grades in a one room school house in the years before World War II. During the war she worked at the Sidney, Nebraska Sioux Ordnance Depot which housed war ammunition stores and Italian POWs. After the war Ruth Ann worked as the auditor at the Hotel Roosevelt in Cedar Rapids for many years until her retirement in 1970. Ruth Ann married Frank R. Volesky in February, 1969. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2013. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother Albert Hostert, brothers Claud, Karl and Louis Hostert and sisters Constance Bartek and Mary Sue Clemen; sisters-in-law Rosalie Kilburg Hostert, Mary Lee Powers Hostert and Mary May Schmitt Hostert; nephew Gregory Hostert and nieces Barbara Hostert Adrian and Betsy Hostert Hovey; and her two beloved cats Sir Amber and Tony. Ruth Ann is survived by her sister-in-law Anna Mary Hostert of Manchester, Iowa, nephew Steven (Jeanne) Hostert and niece Mary Ellen Kratz, all of Cedar Rapids plus 20 additional nieces and nephews. Ruth Ann was a well known amateur artist in the Cedar Rapids area. She was a member of a local artist group and worked in oils, acrylics, water colors and pastels creating over 700 paintings in her active years. She photographed each painting and kept records of them with Frank as her able assistant making mattes and frames for most of her works. She loved showing her paintings at the annual Brucemore Garden and Art Show and at other local venues like Mercy Hospital and Rockwell Collins over the years. She put her artistic talents to work as the volunteer church decorator at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for many years. Ruth Ann was our family’s beloved matriarch who took interest in all our lives and was present at most of our milestone events. She kept track of birthdays, weddings, anniversary dates, graduations, et cetera. She loved hosting memorable family gatherings at her lovely home and her hospitality along with Uncle Frank was unexcelled. They both loved to travel and made many trips and world cruises in their retirement years.
The family wishes to extend our thanks and appreciation to the Meth Wick Community for the great care and kindness shown to Ruth Ann during her years living there in independent living, assisted living, the Woodlands and hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 10th at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 am before the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Memorial is handling the funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.