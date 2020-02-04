MCGREGOR, Iowa — Marlys Pfeiffer, 91, of McGregor, Iowa, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, in Waukon, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor, Iowa, with Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as the celebrant. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.