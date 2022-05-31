John P. Schreiber, 90, of Dubuque passed away Saturday May 28, 2022, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows Campus. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am Wednesday June 1, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah and Fr. Carl Reis officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery with military Honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be at Nativity from 9 am until mass time on Wednesday. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road is in charge of arrangements.
John was born on April 22, 1932, in Dubuque the youngest of six children to Charles and Emily (Weirich) Schreiber. He was educated at Nativity and Saint Columbkille. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War. John married Mary Ann Schenker in 1959 at Saint Raphael Cathedral. He worked for several Dubuque businesses, until he began his career as Purchasing Director for the University of Wisconsin, Platteville Campus. This position along with the energy of campus life, provided him with a memorable work experience.
His interest included travel, gardening, and classical music. He was fortunate to attend the Mozart Music festival in Salzburg, Austria, not once but twice. He was grateful to be part of the 2012 Honor Flight to our nation’s capital.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Ann,, his son Doug of Dubuque, a daughter Laura (Steve) Dempsey of Arizona, two granddaughters, two great grandsons, brothers-in-law Tom and Jim (Mary) Schenker along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Mary (Bert) Hanson,, Marita (Carl) Kreamer, Fred (Patricia) Schreiber, Robert (Jeanette) Schreiber and Charles (Mary Lou) Schreiber.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in John’s name would be greatly appreciated.
