Alfred M. “Whitey” Nauman, 88, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, IA, surrounded with love from his 9 children and his beloved dog, Chloe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation at the church will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Graveside committal prayers and Military Honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6 of Dubuque and the U.S. Army; Iowa National Guard will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Whitey was born July 28, 1932, the son of Alfred Sr. and Anna (Benke) Nauman. He married his first wife, Darlene Morton. After Darlene preceded him in death, he married his second wife, Mary Greenwood. She too preceded him in death.
Whitey served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was a member of the American Legion for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and making homemade wine. Whitey made many friends through the American Legion and Eagle Pointe Place. All will miss him dearly. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and was very proud of his military service. In his honor, please feel free to wear Cardinals attire or red, white and blue.
Whitey is survived by his 9 children, Nancy (Kevin) McCarty, Jolene (Dean) Franzen, Dan (Penny) Nauman, Jackie (Tom) Avery, Lori (Mike) Lamb, Jill Nauman, Jeff (Shelby) Nauman, Lynn (Jim) Hackman and Becky (Alan) Moore; three stepchildren, Steve and Mark Greenwood and Tracy Kopp; 20 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irv (Mary) Nauman, Donald (Helen) Nauman and Darlene (Donald) Schmitt; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Nauman, Peggy Nauman, Roseann Nauman, Donna Nauman, Joan Nauman, Rita Hicks and Mary Morton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two wives; his parents; brothers, Jerry, Ronnie, Vern, Dutch and Harlan; and brother-in-law, Joe Horner.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Whitey’s name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Whitey’s Eagle Pointe Family, especially Brandy.