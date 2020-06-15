GALENA, Ill. — Kenneth J. Kennedy, 80, of Galena, IL, died at home on June 7, 2020, leaving behind many who found him to be an incredibly special man!
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be later in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
Ken was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Shullsburg, WI, the son of Basil and Rosella (Middendorf) Kennedy, but he lived most of his years in Galena with his mother. They both enjoyed traveling around the states seeing the sites. Ken graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1958. In 1978, he won first place in the advanced division of singles tennis in Galena. He was an outdoorsman and did not like being ‘cooped-up’ inside for very long. Ken liked to feel the sun on his face and despised the bitter cold, so he and his dog would travel south for the winter. He enjoyed camping, biking, walking through old cemeteries and wondering “what was that person’s life like.” Ken enjoyed people and you could often find him sitting down on Main Street striking up a conversation with anyone who would listen. He had an amazing mind and could remember dates, places, statistics and events in history very well.
Ken is survived by his many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, Henry (Margaret) Middendorf, and his paternal grandparents, Tom (Clara) Kennedy.
