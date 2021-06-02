ACWORTH, Ga. — Alice Ethel McCarthy, age 97, of Acworth, formerly of 14911 Monastery Road Peosta, Iowa, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Acworth, Georgia. She had just celebrated her birthday three days earlier with her family.
Family and friends may gather from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery, New Melleray in Peosta.