GALENA, Ill. — William “Bill” Thomas Hocking of Galena, IL passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, with his family by his side.
A gathering will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. The burial will be later. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Bill was born September 24, 1933, in New Diggings, WI. He mostly attended school in New Diggings but was a 1955 graduate of Scales Mound High School, Scales Mound, IL. Bill was united in marriage to Norma Jean Doherty on October 22, 1955, at the Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque, IA, and has been married for sixty-seven years. After marriage, Bill served in the United States Navy from December 1955 until August 1957. He worked in the mines for six years before being employed at John Deere, Dubuque, where he retired after thirty-two years. He was a public servant for Galena as part of the original Galena Ambulance Service established in 1978. He was a St. Michael Catholic Church member, serving on the Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, and a Choir Member. He was also a member of The Galena Elks Lodge. Bill’s highest priority and joy in life was his family. He enjoyed spending time traveling, hunting, and fishing, among many other things with his family. Those traditions continue today in the Hocking family.
Bill is survived by his wife Norma Jean Hocking, and deeply loved his children, Mike (Cheri) Hocking of Keosauqua, IA, Rick (Mary) Hocking of Galena, IL, Kathy (Lauren) Hocking of Oviedo, FL, Pat (Melissa) Hocking of Lisbon, IA, and Jeanna (Chris) Gunning of Ashland, KY, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anastasia (Alderson) Hocking, siblings, Darlene Bergeron of Roscoe, IL, Alice Smith of Freeport, IL, Shirley Harris of New Diggings, Wesley “Jim” Hocking of Hazel Green, WI, Jane Alderson of Benton, WI and Phyllis Speaker of Menominee, IL.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Bill. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
