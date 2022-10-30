EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jessica “Shorty” Fleckenstein, 38, of East Dubuque, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque after a 2 1/2 year courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Shorty will be 10:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Stephanie Ells officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque.
Jessica was born February 13, 1984, in Dubuque, the daughter of Brian and Cynthia Clancy Strang. On June 22, 2013, she married Matt Fleckenstein in Dubuque.
She was a 2002 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. Shorty loved spending time with her best friend Sarah and kayaking, and also spending time with her friends, Bobbie Jo, Brandy, Stephanie, Dawn “Blondie” and she cherished time with her family. She was diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Survivors include her husband, Matt, son, Dylan “Bugga Butt” at home; father, Brian (Kim Kluesner) Strang of Dubuque, brother, William “Billy” (Sarah) Patrum, Jr. of Dubuque; step-sister, Krystal Hesseling of Dubuque; grandmother, Darlene Minor of Harlingen, TX; in-laws, Bob and Joyce Fleckenstein of East Dubuque, IL; sister-in-law, Jessica (Cory) Kennedy of Dubuque; nieces and nephews, Olivia Kennedy, Elijah Kennedy, Carter Patrum, Paige Patrum, Kaylee Hume, Ayden, and Ky’Ann.
She was preceded in death by her mother Cynthia Strang; maternal grandfather, Joseph Clancy; paternal grandparents, Joe and Jan Strang; and nephew Caden Patrum.
A special thank you to the University of Iowa- Holden Cancer Center; all the staff at MercyOne Cancer Center- Dubuque, and Jessica Kennedy for keeping the Shorty Strong Facebook account up to date, as well as friends and family for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Shorty’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
