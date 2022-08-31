HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Mary Ann (Raoul) Schintz, OP, died Aug. 24, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa. Funeral services will be held at Sinsinawa, Wis., Sept. 1 and 2. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Ann was born May 9, 1934, to Rollo and Anna (Landis) Schintz in St. Paul, Minn. There were two daughters. Sister Mary Ann is survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews and her Dominican family.

