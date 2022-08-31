HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Mary Ann (Raoul) Schintz, OP, died Aug. 24, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa. Funeral services will be held at Sinsinawa, Wis., Sept. 1 and 2. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Ann was born May 9, 1934, to Rollo and Anna (Landis) Schintz in St. Paul, Minn. There were two daughters. Sister Mary Ann is survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews and her Dominican family.
She has been described as determined, persistent, honest and indomitable. From an early age, she dealt her whole lifetime with polio and its challenges. She prevailed! After two years of formation to become a Dominican sister, she spent eight years in the registrar’s office at Edgewood College in Madison, Wis., plus working on her degree in history (1963).
She taught history for one year in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Returning to Edgewood College, Sister Mary Ann taught history; began doctoral studies; spent a year in Taipei, Taiwan; learned to speak Chinese; and received her doctoral degree in East Asian Studies in 1978. As a professor of history, she spent from 1971 until 2003 at Edgewood College. Sister Mary Ann enjoyed art and cooking and entertaining. She instilled students with a sense of adventure in seeking a big world.
Mary Ann, join the communion of saints. A new adventure begins for you.
