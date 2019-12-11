Donna Mae Rogan, 88, of Stonehill Care Center, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Donna was born on July 19, 1931, in Clermont, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Lovila (Olson) Opperman. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1949 and from the Finley Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. On November 8, 1958, Donna married Franklin “Jim” Rogan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death 1989.
Donna was a registered nurse who worked at the Finley Hospital and retired from Sunnycrest Manor in 1993. She also taught nursing at the Finley Hospital School of Nursing and NICC. She loved shopping and fishing, and was very active in both the Senior High School and Finley Hospital alumni.
Donna is survived by her children, Michael (Lori) Rogan, Paula Rogan and Wally Rogan, all of Dubuque, Jody Gorman, of Charlotte, NC, and Jill (Russell) Huseman, of Bellevue, IA; 9 grandchildren, Alex (Alyx) Rogan, Kacie (Jared) Schmit, Chris (Mandy) Rogan, Samantha (Tyler) Schumacher, Ali Rogan, T.J. Gorman and Tayler Gorman, Lucas (Amanda) Huseman and Valorie Huseman; 7 great grandchildren, Gage, Nash, Cohen, Daniel, Kierce, Audrina and Weston (Donna loved her children and grandchildren very much). Also surviving are 2 sisters-in-law, Dot Opperman, of Rockford, IL, and Grace Simpson, of Dubuque, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; and her brother, Charles Opperman.
A Donna Mae Rogan memorial has been established.
The Rogan family would like to thank the staffs at Stonehill Care center and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and support.