Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Phillip W. DeSpain, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Savanna Moose Lodge.
Jeanne F. Doll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Mark F. Furlong, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11 a.m. today, Vinegar Hill Cemetery, Galena. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 10146 Council Hill Road, Galena.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Kevin L. Powers, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Peggy J. Rice, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.