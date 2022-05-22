MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Friends of Sister Eva Marie Lorscheter plan a Memorial Mass celebrating her life on June 2nd, 8:15 am, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, WI. Sister Eva Marie was born on November 8, 1935 at Cassville, WI, to Anna and Francis Lorscheter, joining big brother, Matthew. Mary, as her parents named her, wasn’t a quiet child. She was always eager to learn, and always asking questions. After attending St. Charles School in Cassville, she joined the School Sisters of St Francis, in Milwaukee, WI for high school and college. She graduated from Alverno College and earned a master’s degree from Webster College.
After her profession into religious life as Sister Eva Marie in June of 1953, she taught for 9 years at St. Matthias Parish in Chicago, IL, followed by years teaching in Montello, Neno, and Pine Bluff, WI. In 1970 she taught third grade in Kieler, WI, and for the next four years at Immaculate Conception, she served as principal. After the 1975 school year, she transferred to St Clements, Lancaster WI, where she taught until her retirement in 2014.
After her retirement she resided in Maria Linden, Milwaukee, WI with her good friend Sister Angie Kieler until her death on Dec. 26, 2021. Due to Covid, attendance at her funeral was severely restricted. Her friends wish to use this Mass on June 2nd,as an informal memorial celebration of her life and dedication to the students, families, and friends she loved so dearly, Following the mass a get-together will be held in the parish center to share memories.
Eva was the kind of person who made friends wherever she went and she never forgot them. She suffered from rheumatoid arthritis for many years. Her first knee replacement operations were done when she was in her late 30s. She never missed a beat. She taught school into her late 70s, always giving and cheerful.
In her final years she suffered from many health problems, In spite of pain and health problems she was always joyful and welcoming of friends and strangers alike. During those years she volunteered as a language tutor, taught card making, tended to her gardens and never turned down a chance to play Euchr If ever the biblical expression, “Well done good and faithful servant.” applied to anyone, it did to our friend. Rest in peace, Eva, and have a blast in heaven. You’ve earned it.
