Elaine P. Russell, 79, of Dubuque, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Elaine was born January 6, 1944, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph and Marcella (Regan) McGeough. On January 18, 1964, she married the love of her life, Royce L. Russell, in St. Raphael Cathedral.
She graduated from St. Raphael Cathedral and the former Visitation Academy both in Dubuque.
She was a CNA at St. Dominic Villa for many years.
Elaine loved shopping, sweets, playing the slots at the casino, and going to church. She was a very caring and giving person, who cherished time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Royce; two daughters, Michelle (Allen Hirashiki) Russell of San Ramon, CA, and Stephanie (Marc) Viertel of Dubuque; one granddaughter, Megan (Mason Bauer) Viertel of Dubuque, one grandson, Nathan Viertel of Dubuque; and one Aunt, Lavonne Kerth of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Robert McGeough.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Dubuque County Humane Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank the Finley Hospital ER and ICU staff for their amazing care, as well as Chaplain Claudia Dorsch.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Elaine’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
