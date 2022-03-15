Shirley A. Melloy Telegraph Herald Mar 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley A. Melloy, 92, of Dubuque, died on Monday, March 14, 2022.Arrangements are pending.Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today SW Wisconsin lawmaker seeks review of prep basketball playoff finish 5 displaced as fire severely damages Dubuque home Local ski resorts give season a soaking sendoff Gary's Graffiti Nights to return in May at new venue Authorities: Dubuque County man accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman