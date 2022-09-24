RALEIGH, North Carolina — Karen M. Elmer, age 83, passed away under hospice care in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 5, 2022, with her children by her side. She was born Karen Rauch on February 7, 1939 in Dubuque, IA. She graduated high school from St. Columbkille’s Class of 1957, and served as vice-president of the Clarke College Class of 1962. She then lived in Madison, WI while teaching first grade in Sun Prairie. As a young woman, she loved travel and twice was able to tour Europe during her summer vacations — even passing into East Berlin not long after the Berlin Wall was completed. She returned to Dubuque to teach, where she began dating G.J. Peter Elmer, whom she had first met when they attended grade school together. They married on November 22, 1969 at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque, and they built a home in Janesville, WI, where he worked as an accountant for General Motors. They had three children together and Karen continued her work as a teacher at the St. William Parish in Janesville. She was also elected to and served with the Rock County School Board. She passed her love of education onto her children, teaching them to read before beginning kindergarten. Karen enjoyed a good tune and singing to her children and grandchildren. She had a quirky sense of humor and hamming it up. Once Peter retired, they had fun in the retirement years with traveling and spending time on their hobbies. She loved going to Italy for her eldest son’s wedding and for the baptism of her first grandchild. Peter died in 2019, just shy of their reaching 50 years of marriage. Following his death, she moved to North Carolina to be with her daughter and two of her grandchildren. Karen is survived by her son, G.J. Peter (Luisella) Elmer of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, her daughter, Lori (David) Johnson of Holly Springs, NC, and her youngest, Robert (Melissa) Elmer of Janesville, WI. She found joy in her four grandchildren: Nicolas, Alessandro, Jasper, and Margaret. She is also survived by her sister, Jan Ely, of Knoxville, Tennessee. A graveside urn committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK; followed by a gathering of family and friends in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
