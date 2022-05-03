Dorothy M. Allen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Xavier Dieter, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta.
Karen A. Francis, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Craig R. Jackson,
St. Catherine, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Joseph H. Klein, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation, Bellevue.
Craig A. Knier, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
James A. Link, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque Boat Club, 2656 Lincoln Ave.
Jason J. Pollock, Sun Prairie, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Holy Cross (Iowa) Catholic Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. May 21 at the church.
Mildred M. Scharf, Marion, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Herald E. Stagman, Lynxville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
David L. Streight, Galena, Ill. — Service: Noon Saturday, May 7, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Gerald L. Thalhamer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.