Marjorie M. “Marge” Sieverding, 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marge will be 11:00 am Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Church of the Nativity, with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the church. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Marjorie was born May 4, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ray Reynold and Agnes Gotto Kramer. On November 6, 1954, she married Richard P. Sieverding in Church of the Nativity. He died January 3, 2014.
She worked in the kitchen at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Walhert High School. She was a member of Church of the Nativity, the Rosary Society, and Mary Queen of the Angels Mother’s Club. She was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and enjoyed having a clean and tidy home. Above all else, she cherished time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Michael J. Sieverding, of Marshall, WI, and James J. (Kim) Sieverding, of Muscatine, IA; two daughters, Debra A. (Terry) Gothard, of Readlyn, IA, and Patricia A. (Steve) Heinberg, of Muscatine, IA; eight grandchildren, Tara (Mike) Karas, Michael (Crystal) Gothard, Nathan (Heather) Gothard, Brent Sieverding, Marcus Sieverding, Megan (Zach) Mullen, Patrick Heinberg, Kristi Heinberg; eight great-grandchildren, Makayla, Halle Jo, Macie, Nicholas, Mira, Madi, Emily, and Alyssa; two brothers, Robert Kramer, of Dubuque, and Joe (Judy) Kramer, of Muscatine, IA; three sisters, Pat Kramer, of Dubuque, Karen Seeley, of Dubuque, and Mary (Bob) Hood, of Ankeny, IA; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Kramer; and in-laws, Donnabelle Kramer, Jim Seeley, Arlene and Lawrence Kane; and one nephew, Donald Kramer.
Special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, Hawkeye Care Center and Dr. Andrea Ries and her staff, Donna Wiederholt her lifelong guardian angel, and Pat Kramer for all of their love and concern.
