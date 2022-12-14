PEOSTA, Iowa — James A. Cummings, 91, of Peosta, Iowa and formerly of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Jim will be held from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m., on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held for Jim at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Mensah presiding. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery with full military honors afforded by the Dyersville American Legion Post #137. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: James Cummings Family, P.O. #271, Dyersville,Iowa, 52040.

