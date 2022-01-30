FORT MYERS, Fla. — Clifford (Cliff) Lorenz passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022 in Fort Myers, FL.
Cliff was born October 3, 1931, the son of Clifford J. and Mary Aird Lorenz. He graduated from Loras Academy, received a BA in 1953 from Loras College, and a Masters degree in Education and Psychology from the University of Iowa in 1957. He married Mary Willits on December 27, 1955. He taught at Loras Academy and held administrative and School Psychologist positions with the Dubuque and Jackson County School Districts. He pioneered the formation of special education programs and was a founder of the Dubuque Reading Clinic which provided developmental programs for children and adults. In 1966 he joined the faculty of Clarke College. In 1970 he was hired by Mercy Health where he held various positions including Vice President. He retired from Mercy in 1991. Cliff Lorenz was active in many community organizations including: President of the Dubuque Rotary Club; Barn Community Theater; Dubuque Art Association; American Hospital Association Health Manpower and Education Division; Dubuque Chamber of Commerce; Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America Troop 45; Board of Directors of the University of Iowa Alumni Association; and, along with his wife Mary he was active in productions of the Barn Community Theater.
He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Mary. He is survived by a Son, Mark Lorenz his wife Laurie and three grandchildren: Dr. Zachary Lorenz, Rebekah Lorenz, and Elijah Lorenz.
Memorials may be given to the Grand Opera House, 135 West 8th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001.