BANKSTON, Iowa — Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Gotto, 92, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. A private prayer service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines as suggested by the federal and state guidelines will be followed. Face masks are suggested. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Elizabeth Gotto at P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
A private Mass of Christian burial for Betty will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Phillip Kruse officiating. Burial will be held in St. Clements Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
Elizabeth was born on June 22, 1928, daughter of Aloysius and Leonette (Kluesner) Gassmann. She received her education in the rural Petersburg and Luxemburg schools. On September 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Sylvester J. “Butch” Gotto. He preceded her in death on March 23, 1994. They resided in the rural Bankston area.
She was a member of St. Clements Parish in Bankston. She was also a member of the New Vienna VFW Auxiliary.
Betty was an avid Chicago Cubs, Western Dubuque Bobcat, and wrestling fan; “Once a bobcat, always a bobcat.” While she might forget her children’s names, she never forgot Dan Gable and Tom Danner. She always loved to attend all of her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by 14 children, Neal (Bonnie) Gotto, of New Vienna, IA, Mary (Mike) Naderman, of Farley, IA, Rick (Sandy) Gotto, of Farley, IA, Linda (Duane) Soppe, of Epworth, IA, Tom (Rhonda) Gotto, of Epworth, IA, Cathy (Bob) Gartner, of Aurora, CO, Dan (Cindy) Gotto, of Peosta, IA, John (Donna) Gotto, of Epworth, IA, Lori (Marvin) Ginter, of Epworth, IA, Dean (Juli) Gotto, of Farley, IA, Lisa (Brian) Wolf, of Bankston, IA, Terry (Tracy Ludovissy) Gotto, of Bankston, IA, and Tim (Melanie) Gotto, of Peosta, IA, and Rachel (Jim Hense) Gotto, of Dyersville, IA; daughter-in-law, Gaye Gotto, of Waterford, WI; 42 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren and two more on the way; one great-great grandchild; brothers and sisters, Lyle Gassmann, of Dubuque, IA; Gladys Knepper, of Dyersville, IA; Mary Agnes (Jim) Schnier, of Bellevue, IA; Jerry (Jarka Odvarko) Gassmann, of Bettendorf, IA; and two sisters-in-law, Margie Gassmann, of Asbury, IA, and Bev Gassmann, of Louisiana.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Paul Gotto, on November 15, 2015; a daughter-in-law, Lora Gotto, on November 13, 1996; one grandson, Matthew Gotto, on August 11, 1983; and one granddaughter, Haley Gotto, on April 22, 1997; nine siblings, Eileen (Bill) Besler, Paul Knepper, Bob Gassmann, Marvin (Pat) Gassmann, LeRoy Gassmann, Sylvia (Bob) Fitzgerald, John (Grace)(Betty) Gassmann, Kenny Gassmann, and Connie (Merle) Lueck; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecelia (Emil) Schmitt, Agnes (Ray) Kramer, Mary (Don) McCabe, Virginia (Ed) Kluesner, Louis (Dorothy) Gotto, Eleanor (Howard) Skahill, Joe (Mary) Gotto and Gerald (Delores) Gotto.
