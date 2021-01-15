John Thomas Kane passed into Eternal Life January 9, 2021, in Ashburn, Virginia, with his loving family by his side.
John was born December 22, 1929, to Timothy and Stella Kane on a farm near Bernard, Iowa. John was the youngest and last survivor of 10 brothers and sisters.
He was predeceased by Asta, his loving wife of 59 years.
He is survived by his children, Lisa (Douglas) Kelly, of Leesburg, and John Timothy, of Falls Church, VA; and by his grandsons, John Kelly, of Long Beach, CA, Jason Kelly, of Arlington, VA, Justin Kelly, of Leesburg, VA, and Clay Curtis Kane, of Walnut Creek, CA. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and their families.
John began his schooling at four years of age, in a one room schoolhouse with his older sister Agnes as his first teacher. He grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, and graduated from Loras Academy High School and then Loras College where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics at the age of 20.
After college, John enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and served on the Admiral’s Staff. After his service in the Navy, John joined the Red Cross and was stationed in Korea and Okinawa. It was during his time in Okinawa that he met and married his wife Asta who was serving there as a librarian with the Special Services. They were married July 1, 1960, and enjoyed a wonderful life together for 59 years.
He continued with the Red Cross while he pursued his degree in Accounting from George Washington University. After passing his CPA exam, he worked as an accountant and eventually became a founding partner of Bruner, Kane, McCarthy and Roberts in Alexandria, Virginia.
During his career, he served on multiple boards, received many awards, and published several articles on taxation.
After his retirement, John was an active volunteer. He was a daily communicant and lector at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg. In addition, he supported Meals on Wheels, Birthright and multiple other charities.
John enjoyed traveling with Asta and they visited multiple countries over the years including Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Washington Nationals. He was a kind man, and a friend to all, and he will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg today at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionaries of Charity, Queen of Peace Mission 3310 Wheeler Road SE, Washington, DC, 20032, or the American Red Cross.