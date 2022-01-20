ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Terrance “Terry” C. Woodard, 47 of Rock Island, IL and formerly of Dubuque, IA, and Galena, IL passed away January 2, 2022, at Iowa City Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, due to injuries sustained during an assault on December 24, 2021, in Davenport, IA. A gathering will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 1 to 3 PM and a memorial service will directly follow at 3 PM, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel 100 Caroldon Court, Galena, IL 61036. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date. Terry was born in Galena on June 18, 1974, to Jaundel Neiss Woodard and the late James “Woody” Woodard. He spent all his childhood in Galena and graduated from Galena High School with the Class of 1993. Terry spent most of his adult life in the Dubuque, IA area. He enjoyed life spending time with family and friends. Terry had a caring and loving heart that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his mother, Jaundel Moore-Maupin and stepfather, Robert E. Maupin, of Dubuque, three brothers, and their families, Tony (Jeness) Woodard of Utah and their children, Jimmy, Kaylee, Tami and Jessica, Mike (Rose) Woodard of Elizabeth, IL and Rose’s daughter Lanie, and Eric (Emily) Moore of Sycamore, IL and their children, Will and Addie, his grandmother, Edith Neiss of Rapid City, SD, his aunts, Barb Rowland, of Rapid City, SD, Diane Belk, of Clinton IA, Judy (Bill) Bergman of Phoenix AZ, and Rena (Tom) Leite of Rapid City, SD and his many other cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, his uncle, Charles Woodard, stepfather, Bill Moore, and his grandpa, Calvin Neiss. A memorial fund has been established at First Community Bank of Galena as well as a Go Fund Me Page in memory of Terry.
The family wishes to give a special Thank you to the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics staff for his care. Your kindness will never be forgotten.