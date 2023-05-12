Judy Ames, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Georgiann T. Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Happy’s Place.
Larry D. Cox, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Monona Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Blanche F. Dailey, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Free Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dale E. Eggers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Francis J. Hastert, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Herbert L. Helbing, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
John E. Kluesner, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville; and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 15, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Josef Kubicek, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Kathryn A. Leibold, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Word of Life Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Ralph A. Nurre, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Sally L. Petry, Rockford, Ill. — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg, Wis. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Lois G. Reuter, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Lucille E. Smock, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware.
Marie E. Stelpflug, Lancaster, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:45 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Leslie D. Wagner, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Christopher K. Woolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
