Agnes Gerdemann, 103, of Dubuque, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home in Dubuque.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Church of the Nativity with Rev. Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Agnes was born March 3, 1917, in Holy Cross, IA, the daughter of Nicholas and Anna (Hess) Freiburger. On July 9, 1941, she married Arthur Gerdemann in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death in 1992.
She was a proud homemaker and had a green thumb. Agnes also enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, reading, watching baseball (Go Cubs Go), but most of all she loved being with her family.
She was a member of Church of the Nativity.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen Gerdemann and Joan Gerdemann, both of Dubuque; two granddaughters, LuAnna Gerdemann and Olivia Gerdemann, both of Dubuque.
Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents; seven sisters; and six brothers.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
