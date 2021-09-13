GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Mary A. Ernster, 91, of Guttenberg, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

The Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home of Guttenberg is assisting the family.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg, where a funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you